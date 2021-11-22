Health officials urge getting a COVID-19 test before gathering for the holidays

NxGen offers tests at two locations, one in downtown Grand Rapids and another in Holland. The free tests are simple to access.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Masking, vaccination and COVID-19 testing.

"Those are our best tools to try to get community spread under control and this surge under control," says Alison Clark with the Ottawa County Health Department.

And especially before the holidays, public health officials say testing is key.

So where can you go to get a test? In both Kent and Ottawa counties, NxGen has you covered.

"We've done almost a million COVID tests, so we have a lot of experience in this," says Brittany Carpenter, medical science liaison with NxGen.

NxGen offers tests at two locations, one in downtown Grand Rapids and another in Holland. The free tests are simple to access.

"If you make an appointment, you're guaranteed a spot, but you can also just drop in at any point and get tested," says Carpenter. "You don't even have to get out of your car, someone will come to you and just swab your nose. It's very easy and simple."

And NxGen's results come back to you within 24 hours. To make an appointment with NxGen, you can click here.

At the Ottawa County Health Department testing sites, they have seen an uptick in daily tests as cases surge.

"I know that we are doing many hundreds of tests, so we are seeing people take advantage of that which is what we want," says Clark.

Clark recommends contacting your personal health provider to schedule a test.

You can also use Vaccinate West MI to find a test site in your area.

