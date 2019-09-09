GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The discussion around mental health and suicide continues, and more and more people are learning how important mental health is to living a healthy life.

Every year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention works to help provide more awareness, fund research, and provide resources to those who have been touched by suicide. The foundation has set a goal to reduce the number of suicides in the United States by 20% by the year 2025.

The group is working toward some subjectively smaller goals as well, like advocating for policies that support mental health, and funding research to better understand the causes and effects of mental health disorders and suicide. They are a resource for people who want to learn more about the issue, and who want to help themselves and the people around them. There are also groups and events to help survivors deal with the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Each year, a community walk takes place in Grand Rapids as a way to celebrate and remember those lost, and to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This year's walk is taking place September 15, 2019 in Millennium Park.

If you would like to donate to the walk you can do so here. It is also where you can sign up to participate. Donations for this year's walk will be accepted through the end of the year, so if you want to become part of a team or raise money you have more than just this week to do so.

Here are the details for this year's walk:

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Millennium Park, Grand Rapids

Check in: 11:00 a.m.

Program begins: 12:45 p.m.

Walk begins: 1:00 p.m.

Online registration closes at noon Friday. Registration can be done in person at the walk and is free and open to the public.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

