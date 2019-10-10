GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 5-year-old Zander Wiles doesn't just love one superhero.

"Batman, and Iron Man and Fighter Man," Zander said.

Fighter Man is the perfect description of young Zander. He was 8-months-old when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. It was June of 2015, according to his mother Brooke Wiles.

"It was surreal. It was hard for us," she said.

Zander's cancer treatment included two years of chemotherapy (chemo).

"Studies have shown that it can keep coming back so they just have to keep giving the chemo," Wiles said.

She said they've received tremendous support from the community and the staff at Devos Children's Hospital. Wednesday night they received even more encouragement when Zander got to go on a shopping spree at Burlington.

"It really means a lot to our family. It means a lot to the kids in the hospital and that's why we wanted to share the donation with the hospital because we've received a lot of support, so we wanted to pay it forward to the kids that are fighting in the hospital right now," Wiles said.

But the best part is that Zander's cancer is now in remission.

"Every three months he's been going to the children's hospital. He gets his physical exam and his blood drawn. Everything has been really good so we're very lucky," Wiles said.

Burlington's partnership with the Leukemia Society has raised millions for cancer research and treatment over the years. They are encouraging customers to donate at any West Michigan location over the next two months.

