A 9-month-old baby girl named Tinslee Lewis is going to be taken off life support on Sunday against her mother's wishes, a spokesperson for advocacy group Protect TX Fragile Kids said.

Tinslee was born in February with congenital heart issues, the spokesperson said, and relies on a ventilator and feeding tube.

The family wishes to keep her alive, according to the spokesperson.

Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth however, is going to remove her life support on Sunday under Texas's '10-Day-Rule' or the Advance Directives Act, the spokesperson said.

The state law allows hospitals to stop life-sustaining treatment that doctors deem futile. Families are given ten days to transfer their loved one.

Cook Children's invoked that law on October 31, according to the spokesperson.

It does not appear Tinslee's family had been able to transfer her to another location as of Saturday.

Cook Children's released a statement shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, saying the hospital staff had done everything they could to help her.

Below is the full statement:

Tinslee Lewis is a beautiful baby who has captured the hearts of many at Cook Children’s since her premature birth nine months ago. She was born with a rare heart defect called an Ebstein’s anomaly and has undergone several complex surgeries at Cook Children’s in an effort to improve her heart function. Further complicating matters, she also suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension. Due to these complications, she has spent her entire life hospitalized in Cook Children’s intensive care unit. She has required artificial respiratory support throughout that time, and has been consistently on a ventilator since July.

In the last several months, it’s become apparent her health will never improve. Despite our best efforts, her condition is irreversible, meaning it will never be cured or eliminated. Without life-sustaining treatment, her condition is fatal. But more importantly, her physicians believe she is suffering.

To maintain the delicate balance necessary to sustain Tinslee’s life, and to prevent her from pulling out the lines that are connected to the ventilator, doctors have had to keep her constantly paralyzed and sedated. While Tinslee may sometimes appear alert and moving, her movements are the result of being weaned off of the paralyzing drugs. We believe Tinslee is reacting in pain when she’s not sedated and paralyzed.

Cook Children’s has made heroic efforts to treat Tinslee’s condition, all while being very transparent with her family regarding her poor prognosis. Despite those extraordinary efforts, Tinslee’s condition has not improved. At the request of Tinslee’s family, we have reached out to nearly 20 facilities across the country to see if any would be willing to accept Tinslee as a patient. The facilities include:

Texas Children’s

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

Dell Children’s

Dallas Children’s

Medical City Dallas

Children’s Medical Center Oklahoma City

Children’s Hospital of Atlanta

St. Louis Children’s

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Johns Hopkins

Methodist Hospital San Antonio

University Hospital San Antonio

Boston Children’s

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Arkansas Children’s

C.S. Mott Children’s Michigan

LeBonheur Children’s Memphis

Rady Children’s

Children’s Hospital San Antonio CHRISTUS

All have said our assessment is correct and they feel there is nothing more they can provide to help improve this precious child’s life.

A team of Cook Children’s doctors, nurses and staff have given their all to help Tinslee. While we believe every child’s life is sacred, we also believe that no child should be sentenced to a life of pain. Removing this beautiful child from mechanical ventilation is a gut-wrenching decision for Cook Children’s physicians and staff, however we feel it is in her best interest to free her from artificial, medical intervention and suffering.