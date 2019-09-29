Due to weather complications, some of the scheduled aerial treatments for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been delayed.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the zones that will be treated Sunday evening include:

Area 3-1 in Van Buren County

Area 5-2 in Cass County

Area 12-2 and 12-3 in St. Joseph County

For more details on the identified zones, view the county-level aerial treatment map here.

EEE aerial spray zones MDHHS has released the following map of EEE spray zones. The EEE case in Kent County. The spray zone in Newaygo County.

If the weather allows, treatment will begin in areas 13-1, 5-1, 7-1 and 12-1 in parts of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Cass and St. Joseph counties.

These schedules are weather dependent and may change.

All other treatment zones, including those covering Kalamazoo and Portage, will not be treating Sunday evening.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans who contract the disease and a 90% fatality rate among horses. It is transmitted through mosquito bites.

EEE has been confirmed in these counties:

Barry County - 5 cases

Berrien County - 1 case

Calhoun County - 2 cases

Cass County - 1 case

Genesee County - 1 case

Jackson County - 2 cases

Kalamazoo County - 6 cases

Kent County - 1 case

Lapeer County - 1 case

Montcalm County - 1 case

Newaygo County - 1 case

St. Joseph County - 3 cases

Van Buren County - 2 cases

