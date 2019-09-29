Due to weather complications, some of the scheduled aerial treatments for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been delayed.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the zones that will be treated Sunday evening include:
- Area 3-1 in Van Buren County
- Area 5-2 in Cass County
- Area 12-2 and 12-3 in St. Joseph County
For more details on the identified zones, view the county-level aerial treatment map here.
If the weather allows, treatment will begin in areas 13-1, 5-1, 7-1 and 12-1 in parts of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Cass and St. Joseph counties.
These schedules are weather dependent and may change.
All other treatment zones, including those covering Kalamazoo and Portage, will not be treating Sunday evening.
EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans who contract the disease and a 90% fatality rate among horses. It is transmitted through mosquito bites.
►Get more info about EEE here.
EEE has been confirmed in these counties:
- Barry County - 5 cases
- Berrien County - 1 case
- Calhoun County - 2 cases
- Cass County - 1 case
- Genesee County - 1 case
- Jackson County - 2 cases
- Kalamazoo County - 6 cases
- Kent County - 1 case
- Lapeer County - 1 case
- Montcalm County - 1 case
- Newaygo County - 1 case
- St. Joseph County - 3 cases
- Van Buren County - 2 cases
