MUSKEGON, Mich. — AgeWell Services, a transportation service that offers the elderly rides to their doctor's appointments is in jeopardy. Organizers say they have a waiting list of more than 100 and won't be able to complete it unless more people volunteer.

It is the only way that Mark Bednarczyk can make it to his weekly doctor's appointments when his wife has the car. He said it's a great service, but the organization is in desperate need of drivers.

"We have had to reduce to delivery service three days per week because we haven't had enough drivers," said Kris Collee AgeWell Services.

In addition to providing transportation for doctor's appointments, Agewell Services also offers Meals on Wheels which delivers 1,600 meals daily through 42 delivery routes in Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana County.

And things could get worse.

"This is the time of year when many of our retirees go south for the winter which is creating an epic issue in terms of needing those volunteers and in the Holland area. If we don't get the volunteers that we need, we will be forced to move delivery down to one day per week," Collee said.

Organizers say the service is critical because many people can't afford to live in a retirement facility or choose not to.

"We want to be home we don't want to be in a facility," Collee said.

If you'd like to volunteer to be a driver, contact Agewell Services.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.