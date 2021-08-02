AMR's Earn While You Learn Program comes to West Michigan

If you are interested in the medical field, you can get paid to learn and actively participate in it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — American Medical Response launched their award winning "Earn While You Learn" program in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

The program started back in 2018 to try and recruit more Emergency Medical Technicians to the workforce.

AMR Regional director John Robben says that as baby boomer retirees rise, their field, like many others, is experiencing a workforce gap that is only widening. Now, AMR is determined to fill that gap with the most diverse group of recruits yet.

Grand Rapids' class of 12 recruits come from across West Michigan, with 50% being made up of woman and 25% being people of color.

So far the program has nationally graduated over 300 recruits with Grand Rapids' first class expected to graduate on March 12.

State Representative Rachel Hood says that the city was intentional in choosing the AMR training facilities location, which is off of Division Avenue in the Heartside neighborhood.

The facility can be easily reached by public transportation or even in walkable distance for anyone in the neighborhood looking for a job that they can get paid to learn about.

EMT student Ashley Machiela says that the work load is tough but definitely not impossible.

The program is accelerated and is time consuming which is why the paycheck really helps for those that want to do the work and make a difference in their community, according to program field trainer Levi Calduch.

The program is looking for people interested in the medical field and stresses that EMT's are known starting points for a range of other healthcare professional fields.

You can watch the full press conference on AMR West Michigan's Facebook Page to learn even more about the program.

If you are interested in applying you can find the Grand Rapids EMT student application here.

