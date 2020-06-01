Some hospitals in Michigan are restricting visitors amid what the Centers for Disease Control is calling "widespread activity" of influenza in the state.

Mercy Health is asking people not to visit the hospital inf they have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, body aches or diarrhea.

Likewise, Acension Michigan, which runs 14 hospitals in Michigan, says "in an effort to protect our patients, families and associates, visitor restrictions at all Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are now in effect."

Ascension Michigan hospitals say they are putting the following restrictions on all visitors:

Ascension Michigan hospitals are limiting visitors to those who are 14 years of age or older. Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu.

Visitors should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. If you are not well, please do not visit.

No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.

We are also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.

The restrictions are in effect until further notice.

Ascension Michigan hospitals:

Allegan General Hospital

Ascension Borgess Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery

Ascension Genesys Hospital

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital

Ascension Providence Hospital

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Ascension River District Hospital

Ascension St. John Hospital

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

Ascension Standish Hospital

More top stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.