BAMF Health headquarters along Medical Mile brings cutting-edge technology to Grand Rapids

The health innovation company offers advanced treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer and neuroendocrine cancer at their headquarters along the Medical Mile.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The latest addition to Grand Rapids' Medical Mile is here, bringing state-of-the-art technology to not only West Michigan but the country.

BAMF Health, which stands for 'Bold Advanced Medical Future,' has officially opened its headquarters to patients at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility has one of the nation's only total body PET Scanners.

Most PET scans take 20 to 45 minutes, while BAMF's takes only one. In addition, patients can receive their cancer therapy within hours of getting the total body scan.

This technology, used to diagnose and treat stage 4 prostate cancer, is so advanced that other medical facilities are already reaching out.

The grand opening Wednesday evening welcomed more than 100 invited guests on a tour of the new facility.

“We can offer treatment for late-stage prostate cancer and neuroendocrine cancer now,” said BAMF CEO and Founder, Dr. Anthony Chang at the event. “For other cancers like breast, brain, colon, and lung, we can offer the most advanced imaging and staging. We’re open, we’re treating patients, and we can help.”

Chang announced plans to build a second BAMF location in Detroit at the opening. He also said they hope to also treat neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and PTSD in the future.

“I am excited about today’s announcement that BAMF will build their second Michigan location in Detroit, expanding access and closing health gaps. BAMF’s presence on the Medical Mile and future expansion in Southeast Michigan will build on our strength in the life sciences and health care industries, diversifying our economy and creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

