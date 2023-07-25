Michigan doctor shows how to find the best home air purifier amid wildfire smoke

Try to match the size of your air purifier to the to the size of your room by calculating the length and width of your room, Dr. Rabin said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As wildfire smoke from Canada continues to hover over West Michigan, many people are looking to find the best air purifier for their home.

"The last couple of months hadve been really difficult, particularly for people who have lung disease, or are at the extremes of age, those were really young or older adults have had a lot of trouble," said Dr. Alexander Rabin, a physician in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Michigan.

"We've seen those patients in our clinics coming in with difficulty breathing," he said. "And we've sent some folks to the emergency room to get treatment."

Dr. Rabin says there's a few simple interventions that people can make.

You should first be aware of the air quality outside and now there are lots of apps to do that you can look on, obviously on your phone, your weather app or airnow.gov.

Dr. Rabin says parents of children with asthma should limit how much time they spend outside and keep you windows shut, so you avoid any exposure to smoke in the home.

"If you have the ability to get an air purifier, that's generally a good idea because it can reduce the amount of certain particles inside of your house," Dr. Rabin said.

Dr. Rabin offered tips if you are looking to purchase an air purifier for your home:

Try to match the size of your air purifier to the to the size of your room by calculating the length and width of your room.

For those who have central air or central heating cooling systems, the best thing you can do is make sure that the the filter on that system is clean and fresh.

All filters should be replaced every six months.

You are encouraged to get filters that are able to get rid of a lot of particles.

The EPA and CDC recommend a filter that's rated MERV 13 or greater. That's the efficiency of that filter to get rid of the small particles.

Dr. Rabin says most commercial air purifiers are pretty good as long as they contain a HEPA filter, which is a High Efficiency Particulate Filter.

