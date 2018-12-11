GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan awarded more than $75,000 to four local health care clinics to ensure they could provide service to uninsured residents in Grand Rapids.

BCBSM awarded $76,500 in grants at a check presentation on Monday morning. The grant funding will help improve access to care for uninsured and underinsured residents.

The funding event happened at Exalta Health, located on Division Avenue. The following clinics received grants:

25,000 to Exalta Health

$25,000 to the Baxter Community Center

$15,000 to Mel Trotter Ministries

$11,500 to the Oasis of Hope Center

According to BCBSM, 7-percent of Kent County residents under the age of 65 are uninsured. These West Michigan clinics provide integrated medical, dental, behavioral and mental health care services to low-income, vulnerable communities.

The grants will support their work improving the health of children and adults, caring for homeless patients and addressing the needs of those affected by opioid and prescription drug abuse.

