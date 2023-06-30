BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Blue-green algae found in Swan Lake toxic to people, pets

The algae can cause rashes, watery eyes, runny nose and asthma symptoms if it comes in contact with skin. If ingested, it can cause stomachaches and other symptoms.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is alerting people of cyanobacteria found in Swan Lake. The harmful blue-green algal bloom was discovered during sampling at the boat launch and camp.

The algae can cause rashes, watery eyes, runny nose and asthma symptoms if it comes in contact with skin. If ingested, it can lead to stomachaches and other symptoms.

It can be particularly dangerous for pets.

"We don't want them swimming in the water," said Liz Healy, public health specialist with ACHD, "or drinking the water. Because with pets, it can happen sooner that they can have convulsions, they can have vomiting, they can have a lot of different problems that can be fatal for pets."

The algae is green and looks like "spilled paint or split pea soup."

The whole lake is not off limits, but visitors should be cautious of the harmful algal bloom. Healy said boating is still safe.

"No matter what lake you're in over the holiday weekend, you're going to want to pay attention to that kind of stuff around you," said Healy.

The algae bloom will eventually go away with cold weather. It was found in the same spots in Swan Lake last year.

If you or your pet comes in contact with the algae, shower immediately, contact your medical provider or veterinarian, and Contact Poison Control at (800) 222-1222.

RELATED VIDEO: Best and worst times to hit the road during Fourth of July weekend

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.