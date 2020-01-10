Body Image in the Pandemic | Why what we say to ourselves is so important for our kids

Research shows that body image issues can start early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many, the pandemic hasn't been helpful when it comes to stepping on the scale. From gyms being closed, to perhaps baking a bit too much, many are wishing they were in a different place physically. But what you say about your body in front of your kids matters a great deal.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens. She explains why it's so important to be mindful of what you say in front of your kids.

Dr. Beurkens shared that research shows:

Children as young as preschool express concerns about their body image Up to 60% of girls age 6-12 report being worried about their weight or shape 81% of 10-year-olds admit to dieting behavior or fear of being fat

Children internalize the messages they hear from parents, and apply those to themselves even though that’s not the parent’s intent.

Children who are exposed to adults making negative comments about body image, engaging in dieting behavior, or expressing shame about their body are more likely to have body image, self-esteem, and disordered eating.

Dr. Beurkens suggests being a role model for body-positivity.

Avoid making negative comments or self-deprecating jokes about your appearance Avoid talking about your weight, clothing size, or dieting Point out things you like about yourself when you look in the mirror Focus on eating and moving for health

For more insights from Dr. Beurkens, visit her website.

