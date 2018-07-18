The Public Works Department from the City of Newaygo have issued a boil water order for people in the city limits.

City leaders say this is a pre-cautionary order due to a drop in pressure and it should last around 72 hours.

People living there should boil their water or use bottled water for drinking, preparing food and brushing their teeth until further notice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM