Three West Michigan women will run the length of Michigan to benefit breast cancer research

The women will run from the Michigan-Indiana border to Mackinaw City in the "Border To Bridge Run" to raise funds supporting breast cancer research this summer.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Three women from the Caledonia community will be running from the Michigan-Indiana border to Mackinaw City over an eight-day period this summer.

The women will be running the length of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in a first-ever "Border To Bridge Run" to raise funds supporting breast cancer research.

Becky Bravata, Lieschen Jacobs and Liz Burnis are using their love of running to raise money for breast cancer research being conducted at the Van Andel Institute.

The women will begin the "Border To Bridge Run" on June 4 just south of Sturgis, MI at the Michigan-Indiana border. The over 300 mile run will take them eight days to complete when they reach the Mackinac Bridge on June 11.

The women are asking for charitable donations and corporate sponsorships for the run while they train as well as during the actual run. One-hundred percent of the individual donations will go to the Van Andel Institute's breast cancer research program.

Local runners and walkers are encouraged to come out and join Bravata, Jacobs and Burnis as they pass through towns and cities across the state.

Event, donation and sponsorship information is available here or by contacting Border2Bridge@gmail.com.

"I know several women who have been affected by breast cancer and lost a dear friend to an aggressive form of it in the last year," Lieschen Jacobs said about the run. "I truly want to help prevent this horrible disease so more women can live full lives as moms, daughters, sisters and friends."

"I am delighted to be a part of the Border To Bridge Run. As I run, I am reminded of the verse Philippians 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.' Using the talents God has given me, I am excited to raise funds for breast cancer research," said Becky Bravata, a 6th grade teacher at Kraft Meadows Intermediate School.

"I’m incredibly grateful to have benefited from early breast cancer detection and a subsequent 5-year regime to prevent further growth of breast cancer cells. After witnessing how breast cancer has impacted my sister, two cousins, and women in our community, I’m inspired to raise funds for research and participate in this amazing 300+ mile adventure with Lieschen and Becky," said runner Liz Burnis.

The run will take place between Saturday, June 4 through Saturday, June 11 and the runner's progress can be followed on the Border To Bridge Run Facebook page.

