PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Brain Injury Association of Michigan hosted its annual fundraiser on Thursday to raise money for brain injury patients.

Thursday's event was especially important because of how Michigan's new auto insurance reform affects these patients.

Under the new law that goes into effect in 2020, those who suffer from lifelong injuries due to a car accident will no longer have lifetime coverage under their health insurance, unless they choose to pay extra.

All proceeds raised from Thursday's event supports programs for brain injury patients and promoting brain injury prevention.

During the event, organizers promoted helmet use when biking or participating in other recreational activities. "Less than 50 percent of adults and kids wear a helmet," Tom Constand, the President and CEO of the association said.

He said they are hoping to change that through their Think Ahead campaign, which they are currently working on launching.

The campaign will focus on encouraging people to wear helmets when they are biking, skiing, snowboarding and while participating in any other recreational activity, Constand said.

The Brain Injury Association of Michigan helps patients and families with traumatic brain injuries, from support, to services to education and research.

13 On Your Side's Phil Dawson and Juliet Dragos volunteered at the event.

