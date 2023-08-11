Woman says '13 Friends For Life' saved her life

After watching the 13 Friends For Life reminder on July 13, Amanda Garza did a self breast exam. When something felt off, doctors later found cancer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Amanda Garza and her boyfriend, Lester, were watching 13 ON YOUR SIDE on July 13.

That was a Friends for Life day, when the news anchors remind viewers to "know their normal," and do monthly self exams to check for breast cancer.

"He said, 'It's time to check your boobies!'" said Garza about her boyfriend.

Garza went into the bathroom and began to check. Something did not feel right.

"It went real, real fast from there," said Garza.

Her doctor got her into the Betty Ford Breast Care Services program at Corewell Health. After a biopsy, they found breast cancer.

"I have stage 1 cancer, which is very beginnings of cancer," said Garza.

She is scheduled for a lumpectomy next week, and will need to be on radiation after that. She may need some chemotherapy afterward.

"I'll take an oral med for five years," said Garza, "But the doctor said that this is not going to take my life."

When she first heard the diagnosis of breast cancer, Garza "thought it was a death sentence." After hearing the prognosis and how early her cancer was detected, she was glad she did a self exam.

"Throughout the years, I heard 13 Friends for Life, you know, wear pink and things like that," said Garza, "I've seen Juliet Dragos talk about it and everything, but it actually touched my life. I'm so grateful that they have this program. I just really suggest to women that they do what the program says that they check their breasts every 13th of the month. I strongly encourage women to get to know what they look like, and what they feel like, what is normal for you."

Now, she looks forward to spending her future with her boyfriend and their grandchildren, going camping, watching birds and playing with their animals.

"I've just got so much to look forward to," said Garza.

