GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The New Year is off to a great start for a couple of 13 Friends for Life we've featured in the past.

Becky Vander Zwaag

We met Becky Vander Zwaag on Friends for Life Day in September of last year. She was getting ready for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk in Grand Rapids. Her mother was undergoing treatment for her second bout of breast cancer and Becky learned she carried the breast cancer gene, so she had recently had a mastectomy. Becky was chosen to be a Road Warrior for the upcoming Amway Riverbank Run. This month she's featured in Women's Lifestyle magazine as she trains for the run in May. Becky is such an inspiration. The magazine will follow her training in two more issues of Women's Lifestyle magazine. Good news about her mom Bev. She's now finished with her treatment and is feeling great.

Cathy's Chemo Caps

Remember Cathy's Chemo Caps? Sharon Bouth of Muskegon County started sewing chemo caps for cancer patients on the lakeshore 4½ years ago. She lost her daughter-in-law to cancer and wanted to do something to help others. She now has 20 sewers making chemo caps and the requests continue to come in. The latest delivery was in Berrien County. Since Sharon started her labor of love in 2016 more than 18,000 Cathy's Chemo Caps have been made and delivered.

Thanks to our 13 Friends for Life for making a difference. Don't forget to remind everyone you care about to do a monthly breast self-exam. Early detection is the key to beating breast cancer.

