LONDON - Often with a breast cancer diagnosis comes surgery and breast reconstruction. And while every patient hopes they will be successful, that doesn't always happen.

Sometimes poor blood supply can lead to the failure of breast reconstruction surgery.

Researchers from Imperial College in London hope they have discovered a way to reduce post-surgery problems.

They've developed a "bio-patch" that measures oxygen levels which are an indicator of whether the reconstruction is at risk for failure.

The bio-patch is currently in clinical trials, but researchers hope it will be available to all patients in the next two years.

