Bras For A Cause at the Lakeshore coming Oct. 28

In this event fundraising for a West Michigan charity, men walk the runway in support of breast cancer.

It's time to bedazzle your bra and hit the runway!

Bras for a Cause Lakeshore is back. The event showcases men walking the runway in themed bras that tie-in to their auction items.

It's sponsored by the Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore. All the proceeds go to the Bluebird Cancer Retreats of West Michigan, a retreat center for cancer patients and their families at Camp Geneva in Holland.

Stacey Ruwe with the Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore says they started the fundraiser 17 years ago as a way to give back to the community.

"It actually came about as something as it's predominantly women in the Women's Council of Realtors, and they looked at this as something they could get behind. And then looking at bluebird cancer retreats, we really just love that all of the money stays right here in West Michigan," she said.

Ruwe says the event is definitely entertaining but for a good cause.

"We have a really good time with the event. The live auction also comes with male models up there strutting their stuff and some really fancy crazy decorated bras, lots of raffle items, all kinds of fun stuff at the event."

Tickets are still available they're only $25.

This years event is at Trillium Event Center in Spring Lake.

