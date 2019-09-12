GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When is comes to breast cancer early detection is the key to saving lives. In recent years genetic testing has become one of the tools many breast centers are using to help women determine their genetic risk. But it can be a little overwhelming to try and understand all of the different types of testing.

Komen Michigan wants to help you better understand those genetic risks. Their upcoming Powerfully Pink"luncheon focuses on helping women have a better understanding of genetics.

Guest speakers, Dr. Gerry Coetzee from Van Andel Institute and Dr. Cheryl Verstrate from Metro Health University of Michigan Health will share how the conversation on cancer has evolved with advancements in genetic research.

Tickets are still available for the Powerfully Pink luncheon this Thursday, at 11am at the Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids.

