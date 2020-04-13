GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Living with the daily concern over contracting coronavirus isn't easy, so imagine what it's like for breast cancer patients who may be faced with postponing a mastectomy or chemotherapy.

It's a trend that's happening in many hospitals around the country in order to make room for the growing demand of COVID 19 patients. Part of the reason is to save on Personal Protection Equipment that is dwindling in supply.

For other cancer doctors, they must weigh the decision of delaying chemotherapy over allowing cancer patients to continue with a risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Mercy Health issued the following statement in regards to breast cancer and COVID 19:

"We continue to monitor each of our patients on a case by case basis. In following the recommendations of the Society of Surgical Oncology, in most cases, we are able to temporarily defer surgical treatment in favor of other effective therapies such as hormone blocking medications and antibody therapy and chemotherapy."

Spectrum Health's Vice President of Oncology, Dr. Anas Al-Janadi says necessary cancer treatments and surgeries for patients are not being compromised by COVID 19.

