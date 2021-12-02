COVID vaccine symptom may show up on mammogram

COVID 19 vaccine reaction may cause lymph nodes to swell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've recently had a COVID 19 vaccine you'll want to hear this. There are reports that the vaccine can mimic certain symptoms of breast cancer.

Some doctors are reporting that their patients are presenting with swollen lymph nodes causing concern that it could be breast cancer.

Dr. Andrew Jameson an infectious disease expert with Mercy Health explains swollen lymph nodes are a normal reaction and a sign that you're immune system is working to protect you from COVID 19, "That's exactly what we want to have happen with the COVID 19 vaccine. Around 11-15% of people will experience swelling in their lymph nodes that should subside within a few days or a week."

Dr. Jamie Caughran a Breast Surgical Oncologist also with Mercy Health says women should let their doctor know which arm they've been vaccinated in, "We might catch some of those lymph nodes on the film and that would be just expected." That's why its being recommended that you wait 4 -6 weeks after being vaccinated before scheduling your mammogram.

For more information on breast health like our 13 Friends For Life Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.