GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every 13 minutes, one woman in the U.S. will lose her life to breast cancer and Susan G. Komen says that's unacceptable.

The Susan G. Komen Michigan More Than Pink Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 28 at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. It's the first annual walk that's taking the place of Race for the Cure events that have happened in previous years.

All money raised at the More Than Pink Walk supports local education, screening, diagnostic programs and global research efforts to find the cures.

By 10 a.m. on Friday, the walk had raised over $114,000. The goal is to use the money to help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50%.

Because they are Friends For Life, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Valerie Lego and Juliet Dragos will be at the event as well!

For more information, visit http://www.info-komen.org.

