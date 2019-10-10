GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many times a breast cancer diagnosis comes with the decision to have a mastectomy. Recovery can be a long road and finding clothing that's comfortable and functional during that time can sometimes be challenging.

Now there's an online clothing retailer that's making stylish, comfortable clothing for women recovering from a mastectomy.

Patti + Ricky offers post surgery robes, bras, and easy access shirts.

There's even a recovery gift box that offers some much needed essentials for the friend or family member recovering from a mastectomy.

Patti + RIcky

If you'd like to join our 13 Friends For Life community like us on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

MY WEST MICHIGAN:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.