Pink Scams: Are you really donating to breast cancer organizations?

Here's how to know if your money is going to a reputable breast cancer organization.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And you're probably seeing a lot of pink ribbon campaigns asking for money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Unfortunately, some of them are just out to get your money with no intention of donating it to a breast cancer charity.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau so you don't get scammed:

Shop smart. Watch out for vague descriptions of how the funds will be used. That's a definite red flag the the money won't be going for breast cancer research and funding.

Watch out for spam messages and emails that claim to link to a recognized organization.

Scammers create links that are just one character different from the authentic site. So make sure you double check the link and look for the lock icon and "https:" the "s" means the site is secure.

Don't click on pop-ups soliciting for donations regardless of how enticing the ad might be. Pop-ups may include malware and links to fake websites.

And do your research on the charity. Go to the Better Business Bureau's Give.org to view its charity report and make sure the one you want to give to is legitimate.

We all want to help in the fight against breast cancer and the best way we can do that is by donating to reputable charities.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.