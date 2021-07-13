Simple supplement could help breast cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've heard for years that diet can help reduce your chances of getting cancer. Now it may help you survive cancer.
A new study found that having higher levels of Vitamin D may help the odds of surviving breast cancer.
Emily Mathew, a nurse practitioner with Metro Health, works with cancer patients on their post-cancer diet and nutrition. She says the results of the study are encouraging.
"There's been a lot of research done as far as Vitamin D supplementation supporting immune health, bone health, cardiovascular health so it's great to see something come out for the breast cancer population," said Mathew.
Mathew encourages women to have their Vitamin D levels checked every year to make sure they are in the healthy range. The National Institutes of Health says a range from 30 to 50 ng/ml is considered healthy.
Here are Mathews' three takeaways:
- Get your yearly physical with your primary care doctor with or without a breast cancer diagnosis.
- Talk to your oncologist about increasing your Vitamin D levels.
- Make sure you get your annual mammogram.
