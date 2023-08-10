Pinkn' Patch hosting fundraiser for breast cancer patients and their families

The non-profit organization us having a 'ballpark bash' at Sullivan Field on Saturday, October 14. to raise money.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pinkn' Patch is a non-profit organization based in Grand Rapids.

It's dedicated to helping breast cancer patients and their families.

An inaugural event is planned at historic Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids. The ‘Bash will begin at 11:00 am and continue until 7:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 14.

There will be music, food, games, crafts, adult and non-alcoholic beverages.

Events at the Bash will include mini pink-pumpkin decorating for kids and adults, Pinkn’ spin-art stations, a pumpkin batting cage, a create your own tie dye tent, and outfield yard games.

Entrance to the Pinkn’ Bash is free to the public.

To learn more click. here.

