Tempting Tables is a unique event that only happens once every two years. The event is a fundraiser in Muskegon that showcases beautiful and elaborate table displays and collections.

The whole event raises money for breast cancer research.

Tempting Tables designer Jeffery Roberts joins 13 ON YOUR SIDE to tell us more about the event.

Tempting Tables 2019 will be at the Delta Hotel by Marriott from Oct. 10-12. Tickets are $15 if purchased before the event and $20 at the door. For more information, visit temptingtables.org.

