Cancer drug donation program launches in West Michigan

The Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan are accepting eligible oral cancer drug donations to be used for free by eligible Michigan residents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A brand new program aimed at putting cancer drugs in the hands of patients who may not otherwise have access to them is available in West Michigan.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan (CHCWM) launched a Cancer Drug Repository program that accepts eligible unused oral cancer drug donations on Tuesday.

The donated drugs are given to Michigan cancer patients who meet specific eligibility criteria as laid out by Michigan law.

"We started this cancer drug repository, because we realize that there are such a big need for improving access to these cancer drugs for patients, for both the uninsured and underinsured, because the costs of these medicines are so expensive," said Dr. Haritha Reddy M.D., a medical oncologist for CHCWM.

The program can improve access to treatment for low-income patients, lower costs and reduce prescription drug waste.

"It was estimated that in 2021, that the average cost of a new cancer medication was $283,000. And that's probably just gone up from there. And then we realized also that there is such a lot of drug waste that we have. Another study looked at this too, and it was estimated that there was $3 billion worth of this drug waste per year," Dr. Reddy added.

Cancer drug waste can be common due to patients switching medication due to adverse side effects, reduced dosages leaving unused medication as well as other factors.

“Our goal is to have 100 percent of donations prescribed for those in need,” said Kimberly Melgarejo, PharmD, MHA, Director of Pharmacy at CHCWM. “Our drug repository program has strict quality-control processes to determine eligibility for drug donation and patient use. We’re measuring success based on the difference between donations made and used. We expect to use each eligible drug donated.”

CHCWM accepts oral cancer drugs that are in their original sealed manufacturing packaging. Pills loose in a prescription pill bottle are not accepted.

Donations may be accepted by a licensed pharmacist and can be made at any CHCWM specialty retail pharmacy location Western Michigan. Each donation must meet the following criteria:

The item is in its original, unopened, tamper-evident unit dose packaging

There is no evidence that the drug has been adulterated or misbranded

The item has not been previously donated or resold

Medications are not controlled substances under federal or state law

Medications are not part of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s REMS drug safety program

Medications, as specified in manufacturer packaging, are stored at controlled room temperature

The original lot number and expiration date of the item are clearly visible

The expiration date of the item is at least 6 months later than the date on which it is donated

Donated drugs can be picked up by eligible patients with a valid prescription at the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan specialty retail pharmacy located on 145 Michigan Avenue, Grand Rapids, Suite 3100.

Patients must be Michigan residents, have a verified diagnosis of cancer and have filled out the proper forms to be eligible for the free oral cancer drugs.

Michigan is only one of a dozen states that have drug repository programs for unused cancer drugs and CHCWM is only one of a few of the cancer centers in Michigan running a program.

