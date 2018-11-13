On Monday night's episode of 'The Good Doctor,' a procedure known as HIPEC (Heated Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) was featured on the show. The life-saving procedure is offered at the Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center.

HIPEC is used to treat cancers of the appendix, colon and rectum, and mesothelioma of the abdomen. In the episode of 'The Good Doctor' is was used to treat ovarian cancer.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Juliet Dragos had an opportunity to learn more about the procedure by witnessing one from the operating room. It's an intense surgery where doctors remove all sites of cancer from a person's abdomen and pelvis.

The surgery is labor intensive and usually takes a long time, but there are benefits for certain patients. Doctors at Mercy Health encourage people to explore their options when treating cancer, and HIPEC can be a viable choice to ask healthcare providers about.

