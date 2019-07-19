LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there have been eight confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite, in southwest Michigan.

People can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Outbreaks have been linked to contaminated produce.

MDHHS said at least 14 more people are also being investigated as possible cases. Those affected told the state they dined in southwest Michigan since mid-June.

Preliminary information suggests exposure occurred at Taste restaurant in Holland. However, state health officials also said there is no indication the illnesses are related to poor food handling or preparation at that restaurant. Taste has been been fully cooperating with the investigation.

MDHHS said more restaurants may be identified as the investigation continues.

“Cyclospora contamination often occurs prior to the food arriving at food distribution centers and restaurants,” said Tim Slawinski, MDARD’s Food and Dairy Division director. “This type of contamination is not easily removed by standard produce rinsing.”

Cyclosporiasis typically results in watery diarrhea, and can include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after ingestion.

State and local investigators are reviewing food histories and invoices from suppliers to the restaurant to identify specific food products that may have caused the illnesses.

"We are asking that anyone who has symptoms like watery diarrhea and stomach cramps and recently ate at the restaurant contact their doctor because this illness can be effectively treated with antibiotics," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS.

