Catholic school in Lansing loses appeal over mask policy

LANSING, Mich — A Catholic school in Lansing has lost an appeal over a Michigan policy that required masks on young kids earlier in the pandemic.

The statewide mandate has ended. But some counties are stepping in and requiring masks in schools when the 2021-22 year starts. Resurrection School and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask policy violated the free exercise of religion, among other objections.

A judge refused to intervene and issue an injunction. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision Monday.

The court says it was a neutral policy that covered public and private schools.

