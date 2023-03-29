Cedar Springs students create closet for free period products, other hygiene items

"It's something that's important and doesn't get talked about," said Makenna Grenier, who came up with the idea for the closet.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs freshman Makenna Grenier noticed a problem at her school. When a student needed a period product, they would have to purchase it from the school.

So, she changed that.

"It's something that's important and doesn't get talked about," said Makenna, "They're scared to talk about it or it's gross. Every female goes through it."

She proposed to the student council a period product locker. It was approved at the beginning of the year.

"We're definitely gonna do this; we're definitely gonna see what we can do," said Sairah Ahmed, the freshman student council advisor, "Girls who needed some feminine hygiene products were charged. And that always bothered me personally, too."

A closet was soon set up in the school for students to access any time they need tampons or pads.

The freshman student council did not stop there. The closet expanded beyond period products, and includes toothpaste, deodorant, food, clothes and more.

"There are people at home who may not be able to afford it or forgot it at home," said Makenna.

Originally, Ahmed and the council reached out to the products' companies to donate items for the closet, but they were turned down.

"We had a lot of hurdles," said Ahmed, "We were told no from a lot of places, like, can you, will you sponsor us? We were told a lot of no's, but we kept going and we're, like, what's the other avenue?"

They landed on working with community donors to help supply the closet.

The closet does have a checkout list, but only to keep track of inventory. It is anonymous to keep things discreet for students and all of the items are free.

"Once we leave, we’ll pass it down and hopefully it will keep for generations," said Natalie Grenier.

Cedar Springs begins spring break this week, but when it returns, the closet will officially be open to students.

The freshman student council working on the project includes Makenna Grenier, Kassondra Grenier, Natalie Grenier, Alanna Smith and Nikko Munoz.

