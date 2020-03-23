GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like many—hopefully all—of you, here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we've been taking every precaution we can against the coronavirus. Many of those precautions have impacted how we do our job and the product you see on air.

Here's a quick look at just some of the things we've changed.

First, we knew we had to do our own social distancing. We're in different parts of the studio—well more than 6 feet apart. Just close in our graphics.

We're now doing the vast majority of our interviews via Skype, Zoom or Facetime. If we absolutely have to speak with someone face-to-face, we're standing at a distance, using handheld microphones. No lapel mics, where we have to touch someone to mic them up.

And our reporters are mostly not even setting foot in our studios. They've taken equipment home. They go out, gather their stories, then go home to put them together. Even voicing the stories while standing in a closet. Then in some cases they deliver the stories, live on air—just live from their living rooms.

In addition to reporters, digital journalists are updating our website and social media platforms from home. For the most part, we're not even going to press conferences. We're recording them from here. And in some cases—like Kent County—they're just sending out video files.

And it's not just news. This is what our sales office has looked like all week. Empty and dark. They're working from home, too.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.