BELDING, Mich. — On March 19, 2020 the City of Belding reached a consent decree with Kassouni Manufacturing that ends the company's ability to use, produce, and store trichloroisocyanuric acid, or TCICA.

TCICA and other similar chemicals are designed to kill bacteria and control algae in swimming pools and hot tubs.

However, these chemicals are also highly reactive and are an explosion hazard.

If handled incorrectly, TCICA releases toxic gases that can irritate and burn the nose, throat, and lungs.

“We are very pleased to have reached this settlement with Kassouni Manufacturing, which protects the health, safety and well-being of our residents,” said City Manager John Niemela.

“The company has reorganized, and we feel confident the new leadership will live up to the letter and spirit of this agreement" Niemela also said.

Belding Mayor Brad Miller, Niemela, and members of the City Council worked with Kassouni Manufacturing's owner and plant manager to reach the consent decree.

“Dangerous chemicals like TCICA have no place in Belding. This consent decree ensures they will never be used again, but will allow the company to continue to manufacture other products and retain jobs in our community" said Niemela.

Kassouni Manufacturing, located in a residential neighborhood, was responsible for two incidents involving TCICA last summer.

The first incident released a gas cloud over the city, resulting in complaints from residents. In the second incident, they caused a dumpster fire and released another gas cloud, resulting in a demand for action.

As a result of the consent decree, the company is permanently banned from manufacturing anything involving TCICA within Belding city limits.

The company will continue to operate in Belding and focus on the production of melting agents under the popular Roofmelt brand.

The decree is effective immediately.

