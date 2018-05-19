GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Teams of people gathered at Aquinas College Saturday morning, despite the rain to walk for multiple sclerosis.

The Walk MS Grand Rapids event started around 10 a.m. at the Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center where teams of friends, family and coworkers walked to raise money for a cure to MS.

Walk MS is the 12th largest fundraising event in the United States, and raises more than $45 million each year for MS research and awareness. This year, walkers who raise $100 or more were able to get a 2018 Walk MS t-shirt.

For more information about Walk MS and how to join next year's walk, visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM