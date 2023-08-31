Corewell Health installs 13 new Narcan vending machines in northern Michigan

Corewell Health installed the machines as part of Overdose Awareness Day, which is Thursday, Aug. 31.

MICHIGAN, USA — As part of Overdose Awareness Day, Corewell Health has installed 13 new Narcan vending machines throughout northern Michigan.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, can reverse an opioid overdoses. The vending machines are available at select emergency departments and medical offices, and those in need can receive Narcan for free.

“Narcan saves lives,” said Scott Lombard, Corewell Health Heathier Communities Manger, Northeast Region. “It’s important to us to help fight this opioid epidemic and get Narcan in as many hands as possible.”

The machines can be found at these locations:

Corewell Health Big Rapids Emergency Department

Corewell Health Reed City Emergency Department

Corewell Health Reed City Family Practice

Corewell Health Evart Family Practice

Corewell Health Canadian Lakes Practice

Corewell Health Care Center, Big Rapids

Corewell Health Greenville Emergency Department

Corewell Health Care Center, Lakeview

Corewell Health Belding Family Practice

Corewell Health Greenville Family Practice

Corewell Health Greenville Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

“Having Narcan on you is like having a fire extinguisher—you have it and hope you never have to use it, but when you need it, it’s lifesaving,” said Kate Behrenwald, PA-C, Addiction Medicine, Corewell Health.

Behrenwald said Michigan recorded 1,925 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2022, and that some may have been prevented if Narcan was available.

Overdose Awareness Day is observed internationally on Aug. 31 and is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdose.

