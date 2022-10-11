Spectrum, Beaumont Health share new name for system: Corewell Health

Earlier this year, Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health announced they were merging into one system. Now, they have a name: Corewell Health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About nine months after Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health announced a merger, Michigan's largest health system has a new name: Corewell Health.

Back in February, the health systems shared a temporary name as BHSH system. They had shared the plans for the merger back in June 2021.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its new name, logo, website look and social media.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO of Corewell Health.

“We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

The BHSH System has headquarters in both Grand Rapids and Southfield, with 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient locations across Michigan. More than 64,000 team members are part of the health care system.

You can learn more bout Corewell Health's mission and logo here.

Three medical groups and 22 Corewell Health hospitals are changing their names. Here's the list.

In West Michigan, here are the new hospital names:

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital

Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

