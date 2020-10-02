OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The fifth test of the coronavirus in Michigan came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The person from Oakland County recently traveled to Wuhan, China, according to WXYZ, where the virus's outbreak originated from.

Five people from three counties in Michigan were tested for the virus by the Centers for Disease Control: three in Washtenaw, one in Macomb and one in Oakland counties.

The CDC is the only health department that conducts the tests in the U.S.

The MDHHS recently made a decision to open a community health center to assist the multiple public health jurisdictions working to prevent the coronavirus in Michigan.

"We recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and we are working to identify any suspect cases in Michigan along with our local health partners," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health in a press release.

12 people tested positive for the respiratory illness in the U.S., according to the CDC. 68 cases are still being tested. Two neighboring states to Michigan have residents who have tested positive for the virus: Illinois and Wisconsin.

The first American citizen, 60, died from the virus Saturday at a hospital in Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, 28 countries house people who have tested positive for the disease. There have been over 40,000 cases and as of Feb. 8, over 700 people have died from the disease on China's mainland.

