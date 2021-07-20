$1 million winner, second round of daily winners to be announced Wednesday for MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes

Gov. Whitmer will make the announcement Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the second round of $50,000 winners and the winner of the $1 million prize at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by former Saturday Night Live cast member and Highland Park native Tim Meadows.

According to the governor's office, more than 2 million Michiganders have registered for the vaccine lottery as of Monday, July 19, and 90,000 young people have registered for the scholarship drawing.

The raffle was launched to encourage vaccination and reach a 70% vaccination rate statewide. As of Monday, the state sits at a 62.7% vaccination rate.

The vaccine lottery will award $50,000 to 30 people throughout July, with four winners chosen Wednesday, July 14. A $1 million and $2 million prize will also be up for grabs. College scholarships will be awarded to nine winners between 12 and 17.

The drawing can be watched on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.