2020 Allegan County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Organizers of the Allegan County Fair announced Tuesday the 2020 fair was canceled.

The fair has only been canceled once before, at the start of World War II.

"The health and welfare of our visitors, vendors, carnival and employees is our priority," the All County Fair Board of Directors said in a statement shared on its website Tuesday. "The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting mandates of the State of Michigan made this difficult decision necessary. This is one of the toughest decisions we have ever faced."

The fair will be working out details regarding 4-H livestock showing and the sale with the MSU Extension and 4-H livestock leaders. All concession, vendor, and trailer deposits can be transferred to next year or refunded upon request after July 8 and before July 20.

For those who purchased tickets to the Jeff Dunham Show on Sept. 11, 2020 -- refunds for tickets and service fees can be made from July 8 to July 20. Tickets can be kept, and honored, for the Jeff Dunham Show on Sept. 10, 2021. Those tickets must be purchased from etix or the Allegan County Fair.

The 2021 Allegan County Fair is expected to take place Sept. 10-18 with some of the same concerts and entertainment experiences that were canceled this year.

