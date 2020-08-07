2020 B-93 Birthday Bash canceled

The annual event was going to take place in August, but will not be rescheduled for next year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers have officially canceled the 2020 B-93 Birthday Bash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting mandates of the State of Michigan made this difficult decision necessary," a press release from WBCT-FM -- B. 93.7 said.

The Birthday Bash was originally going to take place on Aug. 29, 2020, but will now take place sometime June 2021. The line-up is subject to change as well.

For anyone who has purchased tickets for the 2020 Birthday Bash on the original date, which was June 20, 2020, or the rescheduled date in August, those tickets will be honored for the 2021 show.

Ticketholders may also request a refund by contacting the Fifth Third Ballpark between July 8 and Aug. 7, 2020. These tickets must have been purchased from the Fifth Third Ballpark box office.

