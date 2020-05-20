2020 Coast Guard Festival canceled

The festival's board of directors announced the cancellation Wednesday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After two months of research, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 festival and its accompanying events.

"This year, with guidance from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Region 6 Emergency Preparedness Coalition, North Ottawa Community Health System, The City of Grand Haven and partnering municipalities, and with the support of the United States Coast Guard, The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is cancelling all 2020 events," a press release from the board said Wednesday.

"The State of Michigan mandates on containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the festival’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the honored personnel of the United States Coast Guard along with the citizens of our partnering municipalities, has prompted this necessary action."

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration in 2021 from July 30 to August 8.

The board said the decision to cancel the annual event, which has been put on since 1924, was "difficult but necessary to ensure a healthy community."

Other large festivals and events have canceled in recent weeks, including the annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City during the July 4th weekend, the Ionia Free Fair, the Unity Christian Music Festival, the Michigan Irish Music Festival, Muskegon RockStock, Burning Foot, Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days, Tulip Time, B-93 Birthday Bash, Electric Forest and more.

