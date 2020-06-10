2020 Grand Rapids Comic-Con canceled due to COVID-19

While the main event has been canceled, the organizers said they will be hosting multiple events in Grand Rapids over the next 12 months.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic-Con announced on Facebook Tuesday that its 2020 event has been canceled.

The three-day event was scheduled to take place Nov. 13-15 at the DeVos Place. Convention organizers said the decision to cancel was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the fact that restrictions are currently being relaxed to an extent on events in our state, we did not feel that it was medically, morally, or fiscally responsible to our staff, vendors, and attendees to attempt to operate the event even in the restrictive environment that exists as of now,” the Facebook post reads.

While the main event has been canceled, the organizers said they will be hosting multiple events in Grand Rapids over the next 12 months, with more information about upcoming shows coming soon.

“We will do our best to transfer as many of the 2020 guest list as we are able to the 2021 shows,” the post continues.

The 2021 Grand Rapids Comic-Con is set to take place at the DeVos Place Nov. 12-14.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.