3 barbers ticketed for cutting hair at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — Police have ticketed three people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists are defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts.
About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the orders imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Three barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police.
The cases were referred to the state attorney general. The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.
Operation Haircut held in Lansing
RELATED HEADLINES :
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.