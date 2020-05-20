x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

coronavirus

3 barbers ticketed for cutting hair at Michigan Capitol

About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.
Credit: AP
Jody Hebberd, left, gives a free haircut to Reid Scott, as he reads the paper on the steps of the State Capitol as Karl Manke, right, cuts the hair of Parker Shonts during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. — Police have ticketed three people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists are defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts. 

About 350 people attended Wednesday's demonstration organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to protest the orders imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

Three barbers have been cited for disorderly conduct after being warned by state police.

 The cases were referred to the state attorney general. The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Operation Haircut held in Lansing

1 / 9
AP
Annette Rafacz gives Manny Orovcoa a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RELATED HEADLINES :

Watch Live: Operation Haircut held at Michigan Capitol

People are in Lansing for what is being called 'Operation Haircut.' The event was organized by The Michigan Conservative Coalition and they are protesting the governor's stay at home order.

Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.