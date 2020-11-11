3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Kent County Correctional Facility

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to work closely with the Kent County Health Department to ensure safety and security at the facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office revealed Wednesday that three general population inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

According to a release from the office, the three inmates live together in the same housing unit. They experienced mild symptoms over the weekend and have been moved to isolation cells. The sheriff’s office said other cellmates have been tested, and their results have come back negative thus far.

Contact tracing is ongoing at the facility, but the kitchen has been identified as a possible area of concern. According to the release, one of the three positive inmates worked at the kitchen, and a contracted civilian kitchen worker has also tested positive. Therefore, kitchen services have been reduced to sack lunch style meals.

The Kent County Correctional Facility houses nearly 800 inmates; the three inmates who tested positive make up less than half a percent of the facility’s population. The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to work closely with the Kent County Health Department to ensure safety and security at the facility.

