KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Officials with the Kent County Health Department have quarantined three people who are showing possible signs of the coronavirus.

Steve Kelso, the communications manager for the health department, said this is not atypical for the health department while a major virus is occurring. He said the department has been monitoring the three individuals since Sunday.

The individuals voluntary quarantined themselves, Kelso said.

The people are considered to be a medium risk for the virus. According to the CDC, medium risk is, "close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) infection, and not having any exposures that meet a high-risk definition."

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China and continues to expand. Earlier this year five people from three counties in Michigan were tested for the virus but all the results were negative.

Twelve people tested positive for the respiratory illness in the U.S. and 68 cases are still being tested. Two neighboring states to Michigan have residents who have tested positive for the virus: Illinois and Wisconsin.

The first American citizen died from the virus Saturday at a hospital in Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, 28 countries have people who tested positive for the disease. There have been over 40,000 cases and over 1,000 people who have died from the disease on China's mainland.

