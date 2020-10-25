3 test positive for COVID-19 at East Grand Rapids High School

Despite the positive cases, the school will not be closing its doors. On Monday, classes will commence as usual.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A coach and two students at East Grand Rapids High School have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Sunday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Heidi Kattula said the school administration was made aware of the positive cases Saturday. In collaboration with the Kent County Health Department, the school conducted contact tracing and contacted those who were determined to be close contacts.

“Once the close contacts were determined, the district made personal phone calls to notify each family that their child was a close contact and to explain the process moving forward (i.e. timeline, 14 day quarantine, notification from KCHD, return date, etc.),” the letter reads. “In addition, the district sent written communication to any teams and/or individuals in classes in which one or both of the students were present.”

Despite the positive cases, the school will not be closing its doors. On Monday, classes will commence as usual. Kattula asked parents to monitor their children during this time for the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

“Each COVID-19 positive case is unique and results in different quarantining requirements and district communication protocols depending on: presence and time of symptom onset, time of testing and test results, and time of last contacts,” the letter continues. “We encourage continued diligence among our staff, students, and parents for staying home when feeling sick, wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing in our personal lives.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.