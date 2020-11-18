3-week epidemic order goes into effect Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The order enacts a 3-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases and infection rates.
RESTRICTIONS
- Indoor residential gatherings are limited to two household at a time.
- Small outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people
- Funerals are limited to 25 people
WHAT'S CLOSED
- In-person learning at high schools
- In-person learning at colleges and universities
- Dine-in services at restaurants and bars
- Casinos, movie theaters, bingo halls, arcades, and group exercise classes
- Workplaces when work can be done remotely
- Bowling centers, ice skating rinks, and indoor water parks
- Organized sports
- Stadiums and arenas
WHAT'S OPEN
- K-8 schools
- Childcare
- Healthcare
- Workplaces that cannot operate remotely, including manufacturing and construction
- Public transit
- Retail stores
- Hair salons and barber shops
- Gyms and pools for individual exercise
- Restaurants and bars that can offer outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery
- Professional sports, but without spectators
- Parks and outdoor recreation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order in a rare Sunday press conference, saying "In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses."
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, MDHHS reported new 7,458 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 272,034. There were 79 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 8,128.
