3-week epidemic order goes into effect Wednesday

The order enacts a 3-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The order enacts a 3-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases and infection rates.

►Read the full order here.

RESTRICTIONS

Indoor residential gatherings are limited to two household at a time.

Small outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people

Funerals are limited to 25 people

WHAT'S CLOSED

In-person learning at high schools

In-person learning at colleges and universities

Dine-in services at restaurants and bars

Casinos, movie theaters, bingo halls, arcades, and group exercise classes

Workplaces when work can be done remotely

Bowling centers, ice skating rinks, and indoor water parks

Organized sports

Stadiums and arenas

WHAT'S OPEN

K-8 schools

Childcare

Healthcare

Workplaces that cannot operate remotely, including manufacturing and construction

Public transit

Retail stores

Hair salons and barber shops

Gyms and pools for individual exercise

Restaurants and bars that can offer outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery

Professional sports, but without spectators

Parks and outdoor recreation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order in a rare Sunday press conference, saying "In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses."

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, MDHHS reported new 7,458 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 272,034. There were 79 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 8,128.

►Read more from Tuesday's update here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.